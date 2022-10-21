ASC, Fortune Fish & Gourmet and Coastal Seafoods to Host Scary Good Certified Seafood Celebration

MINNEAPOLIS — October is known for two things: Halloween and National Seafood Month. To celebrate, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Fortune Fish & Gourmet and their Coastal Seafoods retail locations in Minneapolis have partnered to bring it all together, hosting the first-ever “Scary Good Certified Seafood Celebration” next week. The event aims to inspire and inform area culinary influencers on the benefits of responsibly raised, ASC-certified seafood.

The Oct. 26 invite-only reception will feature 50+ area media, seafood producers, distributors, retailers and social media personalities attending to taste and experience responsible aquaculture. Guests will learn more about the three organizations’ efforts to promote quality farm-raised seafood in the Twin Cities and nationwide, while enjoying an evening soirée mere days from All Hallow’s Eve. In true Halloween fashion, seafood-themed costumes and attire are strongly encouraged.

At the gathering, Coastal Seafoods’ chefs will serve up a selection of “ghoulishly good” Seared Aqua Grouper with Japanese Dressing, “spookily succulent” Del Pacifico Shrimp Ceviche and “frighteningly flavorful” Seared Verlasso Salmon with Toasted Corn Relish and Lime Crema. All seafood served is ASC certified and part of a larger promotion Fortune Fish is conducting from Oct. 15 – Nov. 15.

Gathering Brings ASC’s 2022 Local Market Tour Full Circle

The Scary Good Certified Seafood Celebration event will be the culmination of a series of activations ASC is conducting nationwide in 2022 – with emphasis in Miami, Minneapolis and Philadelphia – reinforcing how ASC’s leading global standards and sea green label help to ensure transparency and environmental and social responsibility, from farm to plate.

“Our 2022 local market event tour began in the Twin Cities last May, alongside Coastal Seafoods and Fortune Fish, where we served up over 4,000 certified shrimp tacos at the popular annual GrillFest. It’s only appropriate that our 2022 event tour comes full circle back in Minneapolis with the Coastal and Fortune teams during National Seafood Month,” said Athena Davis, ASC marketing manager, U.S. “We’re equally delighted to partner together on a variety of in-store and online promotions of fresh, responsibly raised and certified seafood for shoppers leading up to the holidays.”

Fortune, Coastal and ASC Partner for Customer Promotions

With two retail locations in the Twin Cities, Coastal Seafoods is part of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, the Midwest’s premier fresh and frozen seafood processor and specialty food distributor servicing Michelin star restaurants, James Beard Award winning chefs, hotels, country clubs and grocers.

The Coastal gathering also celebrates an Oct. 15 – Nov. 15 cross promotion ASC, Coastal and Fortune are conducting to showcase responsibly raised seafood for National Seafood Month and into the holiday season. Activities will include:

Special ASC-certified seafood items at Coastal Seafoods’ Minneapolis location.

Exciting offers and promotions on ASC-certified Fortune Fish & Gourmet products for Fortune customers.

Digital and in-person activations from all three organizations promoting the benefits of responsibly raised seafood.

“Working with an organization like ASC is important to what we do and who we are at both the Coastal stores and Fortune Fish,” says Chris Blankenbaker, director of retail for Fortune Fish & Gourmet. “Focusing on the future of sustainably farmed seafood and the producers who are doing things right is something we’re very proud of and want to share with our local communities. And it’s even better that we can have some fun with it along the way!”

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Since 2010, ASC has been creating and enforcing the world’s strictest combinations of standards for:

Improving farmed seafood quality and safety.

Ensuring supply chain integrity from the farm to the store.

Providing the most comprehensive transparency through public disclosure.

Protecting the environment, workers and communities.

It’s the best way to ensure the seafood you’re buying is what it claims to be. For more information, visit https://asc-aqua.org/.