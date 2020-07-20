ASC Responds to Fish Welfare Report

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) has responded to a report about animal welfare standards in the aquaculture industry.

The ASC standards include a number of requirements for animal welfare. By choosing seafood with the ASC logo, consumers reward environmentally and socially responsible farmers who are required to treat their animals, as well as their staff and their neighbours and the surrounding ecosystem, with respect. Our standards, which were developed with public consultation, are fully transparent and can be viewed in full on the ASC website, along with every single audit report from every ASC certified farm around the world.

The ASC standards include over a hundred environmental and social requirements, including many which cover fish welfare, such as: requirements for fish health management plans that are reviewed regularly; regular visits from qualified veterinarians; strict requirements to regularly monitor and maintain water quality; prohibition on the preventative use of antibiotics, meaning farms must keep fish naturally healthy; and thorough investigations of any unexplained or unexpected mortalities.

