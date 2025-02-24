ASC Takes Center Stage in Boston Seafood Scene at James Beard Foundation’s Taste America

BOSTON – The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) made a bold entrance into one of America’s most distinguished seafood cities this month, elevating responsibly farmed seafood at James Beard Foundation’s (JBF) national Taste America event in Boston.

Held Feb. 6 at the landmark State Room, Taste America Boston is one of the city’s most distinguished tasting events, showcasing over 25 renowned New England chefs dishing up creative takes on iconic local cuisine. ASC teamed up with Chefs Alex Pineda, Noe Ortega and Boston-based North Coast Seafoods to serve certified, ASC labeled salmon to over 500 wicked hungry dining enthusiasts, culinary influencers and media.

Taste America is JBF’s perennial nationwide tour of changemaking culinary events. The walk-around tastings span over 20 markets, spotlighting the breadth and unity of culinary creativity in restaurant communities across the U.S., all with a mission of “Good Food for Good.”

Against the backdrop of Boston’s revered seafood culture, ASC worked with Chefs Pineda and Ortega of Beverly’s prestigious Que Mas restaurant to develop a stunning dish of Salmon Quenelles with Sweet Corn Arepa and Salsa Macha using fresh, responsibly raised Norwegian salmon from North Coast Seafoods. This dish not only captivated palates, but highlighted the value of responsible, traceable sourcing in the restaurant industry and when dining out.

“Taste America Boston and the James Beard Foundation provide a perfect platform to connect with culinary enthusiasts and chefs who are interested in making impactful change through their dining choices,” said Athena Davis, Marketing Manager, ASC North America. “Their approach to lifting up independent restaurants at the heart of our communities is deeply aligned with ASC’s mission of social responsibility. Meanwhile, ASC partners like North Coast Seafoods and Chefs Alex and Noe help us deliver on great taste, while having deeper conversations around the important role farmed seafood plays in environmental sustainability and future food security.”

Taste America Boston marked ASC’s first 2025 stop in its multi-year North American marketing campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the value behind ASC’s sea green label. Each year, ASC enters strategic local markets to host promotions through retail partnerships, restaurant collaborations, festival food samplings and other influential initiatives.

ASC will unveil full details for its 2025 North American marketing campaign next month – also in Boston – at the Seafood Expo North America (SENA).

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices.

Certified seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms.

Certified farms continue to meet the highest standards.

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability.

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.