Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) Awarded Funds for Trade Missions, Research in Key Global Markets

New research to understand market conditions, consumer perceptions and opportunities for Wild Alaska Pollock will be conducted this year thanks to a significant grant award, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced. Under the United States Department of Agriculture, Foreign Agriculture Service (USDA-FAS) Emerging Markets Program (EMP), GAPP was awarded funding to support six unique projects in three critical emerging markets: Brazil, Colombia and India.

“GAPP successfully used USDA EMP funds to complete an ambitious Wild Alaska Pollock 2040 study that identified the most promising export markets for our fish that identified Brazil, Colombia and India as high potential growth markets,” said Craig Morris, GAPP Chief Executive Officer. “We’re grateful for these new funds from USDA to continue to better understand the specific opportunities these foreign markets offer and bring our industry leaders overseas to interact with new buyers to build even greater global demand for U.S.-caught Wild Alaska Pollock.”

Funds will be applied to three distinct trade missions of industry leaders to Brazil, Colombia and India over the next year. These missions will include meetings with GAPP Partnership Program partners as well as USDA-FAS and Embassy officials in each market, and most critically, new contacts, buyers and potential partners who are interested in using U.S.-caught Wild Alaska Pollock.

Three grants also fund critical research in each market. In Brazil, research will be conducted to understand the real or perceived demand headwinds in the market due to square shape of Wild Alaska Pollock fillet products and unfamiliarity by the Brazilian trade and consumer with this product form.

The research is intended to develop strategies to address this knowledge gap and develop resources to support more effective sales efforts in the market that promote how Wild Alaska Pollock fillet shape has no impact on taste, texture or wholesomeness. In Colombia, research will be conducted to understand what further opportunities exist for Wild Alaska Pollock fillet and surimi in a market that has seen dramatic increases in Wild Alaska Pollock demand and consumption. Lastly, in India, research will focus on growing demand for Wild Alaska Pollock surimi seafood products in one of the largest potential markets on earth.

“One of the greatest services GAPP can provide to its members is actionable intelligence that they can utilize to better sell Wild Alaska Pollock around the world,” said Morris. “The research projects we applied to fund are based on real needs from our members to understand the markets they’re working to break into and we’re grateful to USDA-FAS for making these projects possible with this funding.”

Full details of the timeline for completion of the research projects and details on upcoming trade missions to Brazil, Colombia and India, respectively, will be forthcoming. GAPP members interested in participating in potential trade missions should reach out to Craig Morris at Craig.Morris@alaskapollock.org.