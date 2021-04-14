Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Lent-Season Campaign Reaches Nearly 2 Million Consumers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON—As the popular fish-focused season of Lent concluded on Sunday, new data shows that nearly two million consumers came to the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) social platforms for content related to Wild Alaska Pollock over the last forty days, GAPP announced today. The campaign, waged solely on GAPP’s Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest channels, put geotargeted quick-service restaurant (QSR) menu options, retail products, and recipes—all featuring Wild Alaska Pollock—on the “feeds” of hungry fish-friendly consumers, yielding impressive results.

Consumers who caught a glimpse of GAPP’s social media were treated to factual, yet fun, information about the fish’s attributes: wild-caught in Alaska, unmatched sustainability and health attributes, and of course its mild taste. GAPP drove consumers to new content on their website and a new “seasonal” special each day. The campaign capitalized on the increased number of QSRs and brands that called out Wild Alaska Pollock by name on the packaging and in advertisements, adding to the name recognition for the species and providing excellent fodder for social media. GAPP also actively engaged with the food bloggers and social media celebrities that performed product reviews ad tested Lent menu items—adding to the buzz.