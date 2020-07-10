Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Makes a Comeback

CHATHAM — Back in April Red’s Best CEO Jared Auerbach started thinking about the upcoming Atlantic bluefin tuna season. He found some great news that he expected to be trumpeted by media outlets everywhere, but he couldn’t find so much as a mention.

“The fishery got upgraded and no one is speaking the message that it is a healthy fish stock,” he said.

Auerbach, whose company has a presence at the Chatham Fish Pier and in Boston, was referring to how the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program, designed to help consumers and businesses make choices for a healthy ocean, had changed the bluefin tuna’s rating from red – avoid buying, to yellow – OK to purchase. This is based on a variety of factors but mainly that the stocks are in much better shape than years ago.

