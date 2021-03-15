Auburn Aquaponics Takes Next Step in Sustainable Food Production

As a result of rapid population growth, the United Nations has projected 10 billion mouths to feed worldwide by 2050. Food shortages and environmental impacts have led to the development of sustainable agriculture that seeks to counteract this eventual scarcity of resources.

One such method known as ‘aquaponics’ combines hydroponics and aquaculture technologies in order to create a minimal waste, semi-closed system that has limited impact on the environment.

Brendan Higgins, assistant professor of biosystems engineering, has worked with the University since fall 2016 and is a leading member of Auburn’s ongoing Aquaponics Project.

