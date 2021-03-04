Australis First in World to Achieve Tropical Marine Finfish ASC Certification

Barramundi producer Australis Aquaculture, LLC has become the world’s first producer to achieve certification against the ASC’s Tropical Marine Finfish (TMFF) Standard for its ocean-based farm in Central Vietnam.

The certification means that consumers in the US, Australia and other markets can enjoy this versatile fish knowing that it has been produced in a way that minimises the environmental impacts of farming while contributing to social development of the communities in which they operate.

Sustainability is a foundational commitment for Australis. Established in 2004, the company states that its mission is to create a better fish and a better world through aquaculture. Veteran aquaculturist and Co-founder/CEO Josh Goldman embarked on a three year global quest to identify a fish that could be farmed at globally meaningful scale in an environmentally sustainable way. After profiling over 30 fish species, Goldman landed on barramundi and set out to develop a vertically-integrated farming operation in the marine tropics from the ground up—establishing hatchery, nursery, grow-out, harvesting, processing, and packaging capabilities. Today, Australis produces a line of frozen barramundi products under The Better Fish® and Clean Harvest® brands.

Barramundi (Lates calcarifer), also known as Asian sea bass, is native to the Indo-Pacific. Popular in Southeast Asian and Australian cuisine it is reported to have become the fastest growing aquaculture species globally over the past decade.

Australis sited its farms in Vân Phong Bay in Central Vietnam to showcase a novel approach to sustainable aquaculture in the marine tropics. The company’s farming system integrate seaweed cultivation and a purpose-built frozen supply chain that minimizes food waste and CO 2 emissions.

“This is another milestone for the ASC and we’re thrilled to see a farmer with such an obvious commitment to environmental sustainability embracing the programme,” said Kathleen McDavitt, ASC US Market Development Manager. “This is also really great news for conscientious American consumers, as it helps to meet a growing demand in the country for responsibly produced seafood. Barramundi isn’t something most people eat every day but it’s easy to cook at home and delicious – an ideal way to support responsible food production.”

“Australis chose ASC because it is widely recognized for its comprehensive, science-based approach. ASC’s new Tropical Marine Finfish Standard brings a thoughtful and well-structured approach to measuring social and environmental accountability of aquaculture,” said Goldman. “ASC’s market links will enhance trust in our brand and deepen our connections with our customers.”

The TMFF Standard was launched in 2019, and is one of the most wide-reaching ASC standards, covering nine separate genera of fish, including barramundi, groupers, snappers, pompano, and croaker. The standard was intended to meet growing demand and reflects the diversity of global aquaculture industry. In 2018, total farmed tropical marine finfish production accounted for almost 3.7 million tonnes, mostly centred around tropical and sub-tropical seas is Asia and Australia.[1]

As production of this diverse group of species increases, so too do the potential impacts to the environment and to people. The ASC TMFF Standard includes dozens of requirements covering both environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Among other things, farms must monitor and limit impacts on water quality, minimise disease outbreaks, may not be established in mangrove ecosystems, must pay and treat workers fairly, be good neighbours and engage positively with local communities.

About Australis Aquaculture

Australis Aquaculture is the world’s leading producer of premium Barramundi and pioneer of Climate-Smart Ocean Farming practices in the marine tropics. Australis Barramundi are raised for culinary excellence in the pristine ocean waters of Vân Phong Bay, Vietnam. Every fish is carefully nurtured, humanely harvested, hand filleted, and flash frozen to preserve peak freshness and flavor. A leader in sustainability, Australis Barramundi is ASC Certified, 4-Star BAP certified and was the first ocean-farmed fish to earn the Best Choice rating from the Monterey Bay Aquarium SeafoodWatch® ​​Program. Learn more at thebetterfish.com.

About the ASC

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is an independent, not-for-profit organisation co-founded by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and The Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH) in 2010 to manage the certification of responsible fish farming across the globe.

The ASC standards require farm performance to be measured against both environmental and social requirements. Certification is through an independent third party process and reports are uploaded to the public ASC website.

The on-pack ASC logo guarantees to consumers that the fish they purchase has been farmed with minimal impacts on the environment and on society.

For more information about ASC please visit www.asc-aqua.org.