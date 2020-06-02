Average Forecast as Shrimp Season Begins

In a year that’s been anything but average for humans, biologists are forecasting a typical season for South Carolina’s favorite crustacean.

Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Georgia officials had not yet set an opening date for trawling season in their state waters.

Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn.

