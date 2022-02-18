B.C. Shellfish Growers Experiencing A Watershed Moment

Rochelle Baker, Canada's National Observer Seafood February 18, 2022

Quadra Island oyster farmer Steve Pocock believes B.C.’s shellfish sector is facing a watershed moment.

West Coast growers have endured a tough couple of years as the COVID-19 pandemic dried up demand from restaurants and international markets, and extreme temperatures in June cooked countless beach-grown oysters and clams alive in their shells.

And now growers have another sink or swim dilemma — the need to change farming practices and tackle marine debris created by the shellfish sector, said Pocock, who is also president of the BC Shellfish Growers Association (BCSGA).

