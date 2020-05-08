Baldor Specialty Foods Acquires Pierless Fish

Bronx, NY – Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest wholesale importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today the asset purchase of Pierless Fish, Brooklyn’s premier seafood purveyor. Founded in 1999 by Long Island native Robert “Bobby” DeMasco, Pierless Fish has supplied New York City’s top chefs and restaurants with the highest quality fish and shellfish.

“This is exciting news for Baldor, its employees, and partners, and we would like to extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues at Pierless Fish,” said TJ Murphy, CEO of Baldor Specialty Foods. “This purchase deepens Baldor’s commitment to bring only the best and freshest ingredients to our customers, and we know Bobby and his team at Pierless will make a fantastic addition to our growing line of products.”

Pierless Fish will continue to run its operations independently out of its state-of-the-art facility in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park.

“Baldor’s distribution network and impressive infrastructure is going to broaden the reach of our premier seafood and get it into the hands of restaurants and chefs who might otherwise never discover the quality products Pierless Fish has to offer,” said Robert DeMasco, the seafood company’s founder. “Like Baldor, we’ve always focused on securing the highest quality, sustainably-harvested products, so this purchase is a perfect fit for all.”

“Pierless Fish will be business as usual and will continue do what it does best,” said Michael Muzyk, President of Baldor Specialty Foods. “I’m very excited to welcome Bobby and Pierless Fish into the Baldor Family. Historically, Baldor has strengthened its business by having strong and direct relationships with our farmers and we are now excited to apply that same approach to the Seafood industry.

About Pierless Fish:

Pierless Fish is a wholesale distributor of fresh, high-quality fish and shellfish. Founded in 1999, the company has become Brooklyn’s premier seafood purveyor servicing top New York City restaurants and food establishments.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

