Bama Sea Products Names Industry Veteran Guy Lott to Executive Leadership Team

St. Petersburg, Fla. – Seafood industry sales veteran Guy Lott has been named Chief Commercial Officer for Bama Sea Products, a leader in United States shrimp production and other raw and value-added seafood products. Lott’s extensive experience in the seafood industry, along with his strong connections with leading multi-unit restaurant chains, major retailers and fine-dining establishments, propels Bama’s ongoing sales strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Guy aboard to lead our sales efforts,” said Michael Stephens, CEO of Bama Sea Products. “We pride ourselves on having some of the most talented and quality-oriented individuals in the seafood industry. Guy exemplifies these qualities and will be instrumental in driving our continued growth with customers who share our values. Like the rest of our leadership team, Guy brings extensive experience across the value chain, from working in plants and developing new products to managing large, successful programs and spending time around the Gulf Coast catching fish himself.”

The addition of Lott rounds out the Executive team taking Bama closer to its goal of expanding America’s access to premium seafood and driving overall seafood consumption. Lott joins CEO Michael Stephens, VP of Purchasing Adam Zewen, VP of Operations John Jackson, Operations Director Brian Jackson and VP of Quality Assurance Fred Stengard, on the leadership team.

In his most recent position, Lott served as Vice President of Sales at Aquamar, one of the largest surimi producers in the US and champion of convenient seafood solutions. Previously he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Forever Oceans, a technological leader in offshore aquaculture and marketer of Kanpachi.

Lott has also served as Vice President of Global Sales at Pacifico Aquaculture, the world’s first and only producer of ocean-raised true striped bass. Lott began his career in the kitchen, first as a chef at restaurants in Alabama, then as a corporate chef and sales executive for a variety of food brokers, including Advantage Waypoint. He later accepted positions as Vice President of Sales at Harvest Select Catfish and at Regal Springs Tilapia, the world’s largest vertically integrated tilapia company.

“I believe that Bama has a tremendous opportunity to reintroduce consumers to the best seafood in the world,” said Guy Lott. “This isn’t just about selling shrimp—it’s about honoring the generations of hardworking families along the Gulf Coast who have dedicated their lives to bringing one of the world’s best protein sources to the table: wild-caught US shrimp. For years, I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working alongside the Stephens family on shrimp and finfish programs, and their commitment to quality is second to none. I’ll never forget when Mr. Stephens, the founder, told me, ‘Nothing ever leaves Bama that I wouldn’t proudly serve my own family.’ That standard—quality above all else—is what drives me. We have a chance to not only elevate the seafood industry but to make a real difference in the lives of the fishing families who sustain it. By expanding access to premium, sustainably harvested seafood, we can help preserve their traditions, protect our coastal waters, and give consumers a seafood experience that is second to none.”

Lott is active in the National Fisheries Institute where he previously served on the organization’s board of directors. He and his wife, Jill, live in St. Petersburg, Fla. He is an avid fly fisherman and scuba diver.

About Bama Sea Products, Inc.:

Bama Sea Products was founded by John Stephens in Bayou La Batre, Alabama in 1979. Today Bama is one of the largest and most diversified seafood processors in the Southeast US. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla, Bama operates a 100,000 sq.ft. processing and distribution facility that supplies customers throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. Bama is a key processor and distributor of wild-caught, Product of USA shrimp and maintains a global supply chain for shrimp and finfish species through a trusted network of partners worldwide. Bama’s processing capabilities include peeling, grading, breading, cooking and freezing shrimp, filleting and portioning fish, and an assortment of specialty, proprietary packaging solutions.