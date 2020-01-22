BAP Certification Program Grows 15 Percent in 2019

The industry-leading Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) third-party certification program grew more than 15 percent in 2019, ending the year with 2,681 BAP-certified facilities in 39 countries, the Global Aquaculture Alliance announced in mid-January.

Of the 2,681 BAP-certified facilities, 1,833 are farms, 388 are processing plants, 49 are re-processors, 279 are hatcheries and 132 are feed mills. The 2,681 facilities represent 33 seafood species.

The 1,533 farms account for more than 2 million metric tons of annual production, the first time that the BAP program has topped 2 million metric tons at the farm level. That’s up an impressive 35.5 percent from a year ago. Shrimp is No. 1, with 852 BAP-certified farms accounting for more than 447,000 metric tons of annual production. Salmon, steelhead and trout are next at 410 BAP-certified active farms and more than 1 million metric tons of annual production (there are an additional 410 farms in fallow). Tilapia follows at 147 BAP-certified farms and more than 285,000 metric tons of annual production.

