BAP Hatchery Standard Issue 2.0 Finalized

The final draft of Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Hatchery Standard Issue 2.0, published by the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) on April 4, 2022, includes a number of new requirements related to food safety, worker safety, water quality, effluent monitoring and traceability.

Issue 2.0 replaces Issue 1.0, which was initially adopted in September 2014. Issue 2.0 will go into effect on April 4, 2023, and all hatcheries pursuing certification or re-certification won’t be required to be audited against Issue 2.0 until then, giving facilities time to prepare for the new requirements added to the standard.

Issue 2.0 was subjected to 60 days of public comment that expired on Nov. 8, 2021. A total of 27 comments were received.

