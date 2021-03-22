BAP Releases New Version of Logo Use Requirements

The Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) program recently released a new version of the Logo Use Requirements document, which contains a few significant changes from the previous version.

Moving forward, the star-status logo will no longer be required to use the BAP logo on pack. Producers and endorsers will still be able to use the star-status logo to highlight that the product is part of a multi-star production chain and the added assurances that come with each facility in the production chain attaining BAP certification.

We recognize that there was a need for additional options as our endorsers, and producers have varying packaging requirements. The BAP certification number is still required on pack in order to use the logo.

