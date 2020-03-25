BAP Releases Video Featuring RAS Branzino Farm

Global Aquaculture Alliance Seafood March 25, 2020

As part of its producer spotlight initiative, the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) program released a new video featuring BAP-certified producer Ideal Fish.

Launched in 2013, Ideal Fish is uses a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) to raise branzino, or European sea bass. The 63,000-square-foot facility is located in Waterbury, Conn., within close proximity to the major metropolitan U.S. East Coast markets. The video shines a light on the state-of-the-art RAS technology as well as Ideal Fish’s traceability initiatives and why they chose to get BAP certified.

Says President and CEO Eric Pederson, “We were very interested from the beginning of the development of our business plan in becoming BAP certified. It is the gold standard in seafood production verification. It is the way that we can tell our customers that we adhere to the loftiest standards, the most rigorous requirements in terms of the way we conduct our business and the way that we produce our product.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Aquaculture Alliance

Related Articles

Seafood

Best Aquaculture Practices Launches Redesigned Website

October 23, 2019 Global Aquaculture Alliance

The new BAP site is anchored by the new BAP logo, unveiled on July 25 as the first step in a multi-step rebranding campaign that’s officially being rolled out this month with the launch of the redesigned BAP site. The rebranding campaign acknowledges the BAP program’s journey from an industry-facing solution to a publicly recognized brand.

Seafood

How do BAP Standards Help Protect the Environment?

April 26, 2019 Global Aquaculture Alliance

Environmental responsibility is one of the core pillars of the BAP standards. Since the BAP program was established in 2002, we’ve helped thousands of aquaculture producers worldwide improve their practices and ensure the industry is rising to the highest standards. Here are just a few of the ways BAP standards ensure producers around the world are minimizing their environmental impacts: