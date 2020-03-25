BAP Releases Video Featuring RAS Branzino Farm

As part of its producer spotlight initiative, the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) program released a new video featuring BAP-certified producer Ideal Fish.

Launched in 2013, Ideal Fish is uses a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) to raise branzino, or European sea bass. The 63,000-square-foot facility is located in Waterbury, Conn., within close proximity to the major metropolitan U.S. East Coast markets. The video shines a light on the state-of-the-art RAS technology as well as Ideal Fish’s traceability initiatives and why they chose to get BAP certified.

Says President and CEO Eric Pederson, “We were very interested from the beginning of the development of our business plan in becoming BAP certified. It is the gold standard in seafood production verification. It is the way that we can tell our customers that we adhere to the loftiest standards, the most rigorous requirements in terms of the way we conduct our business and the way that we produce our product.”

