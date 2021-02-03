BAP Seeking Companies to Pilot Raised Without Antibiotics Standard

Best Aquaculture Practices Seafood February 3, 2021

Antimicrobial use in animals raised for human consumption can lead to dissemination of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, which can then be transmitted to humans via food and other transmission routes. Antimicrobial resistance is a global challenge for public health and food systems broadly.

Best Aquaculture Practices standards have always required that BAP-certified producers not use proactively prohibited antibiotics, drugs or other chemical compounds for disease prevention and growth promotion. However, BAP has created another option for producers to demonstrate that they are on the forefront of this issue.

The BAP Raised Without Antibiotics (RWA) Standard is a voluntary protocol that was created under the BAP Vanguard banner as a way for producers to demonstrate that they are going above and beyond what’s required by other BAP standards. The standard was developed to provide assurance that farmed seafood has been produced without the use of any antibiotics, whether approved for use by regulatory bodies and/or allowed for the species being farmed. The standard is currently in draft form..

