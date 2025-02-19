Beaver Street Fisheries Races into Seafood Expo with High-Octane Fun and Partnership with NASCAR Driver

The company’s Sea Best brand will sponsor Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet for 20 races, bringing a NASCAR-themed experience and sweepstakes to its booth at SENA.

Jacksonville, Fla. —Beaver Street Fisheries™ recently announced its flagship retail brand, Sea Best®, will partner with Kaulig Racing™, a multi-car NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series team, for a second season. Teaming up with driver Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet, Sea Best kicked off the 2025 season at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 and will hit the track for 19 additional races this season —including a pit stop at Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston, March 16-18, 2025.

Beaver Street Fisheries, a leading supplier of quality seafood and meats to wholesale, retail and foodservice operators, is bringing NASCAR excitement to its SENA booth (#1721). In addition to a virtual reality racetrack experience, visitors can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to a NASCAR race and meet Ty Dillon.

“We’re excited to partner with Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon for a second season and bring the thrill of the racetrack to this year’s Seafood Expo,” said Mark Frisch, Executive Vice President of Beaver Street Fisheries. “As a family-owned brand dedicated to quality and excellence, we value the opportunity to connect with NASCAR’s passionate fanbase and engage with consumers who appreciate the best, whether it’s on the track, at the dinner table or the floor of the largest seafood industry trade event.”

Frisch adds that SENA attendees will have the opportunity to explore the full line-up of Sea Best products available in grocery stores, including a wide range of frozen fish fillets such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops and lobster. Beaver Street Fisheries will also showcase its expansive selection of frozen and fresh seafood available to foodservice operations looking to elevate their menus.

About Sea Best®

Sea Best® is the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., a family-owned and operated company founded in 1950 in Jacksonville, FL. The seafood brand is sold in retailers nationwide. Sea Best offers a complete line of frozen fish fillets including premium varieties (ahi tuna, mahi, grouper, snapper), value varieties (cod, catfish, whiting), value-added and breaded seafood (clam strips, butterfly shrimp, calamari, scallops) and shellfish (lobster, crab, and shrimp). For more information, visit seabest.com.

About Beaver Street Fisheries

Beaver Street Fisheries™ is a leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of quality seafood and meat from the USA and worldwide. For more than 70 years, the Jacksonville-based company has provided premium products to the foodservice industry and retail markets. The company’s flagship brand, Sea Best®, is sold in retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.beaverstreetfisheries.com.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award-winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.