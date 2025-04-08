Billion-Dollar Growth to the U.S. and China Resulted in a Solid First Quarter for Norwegian Seafood Exports

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 44 billion in the first quarter. This is an increase of NOK 3.5 billion, or 9 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

“The first quarter has been characterised by increased export volumes for salmon, high prices for cod, mackerel and snow crab and strong value growth to the USA and China. In addition, the Norwegian krone was weaker in the first quarter than in the same period last year, which has also helped to increase the value of exports measured in Norwegian kroner,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

