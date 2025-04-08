Billion-Dollar Growth to the U.S. and China Resulted in a Solid First Quarter for Norwegian Seafood Exports

Norwegian Seafood Council Seafood April 8, 2025

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 44 billion in the first quarter. This is an increase of NOK 3.5 billion, or 9 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

“The first quarter has been characterised by increased export volumes for salmon, high prices for cod, mackerel and snow crab and strong value growth to the USA and China. In addition, the Norwegian krone was weaker in the first quarter than in the same period last year, which has also helped to increase the value of exports measured in Norwegian kroner,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

To learn more, please visit Norwegian Seafood Council

Related Articles

Seafood

BluGlacier’s ASC, BAP Certified Silverside Premium Coho Harvest Season is Here and Returns to the U.S. for the 3rd Consecutive Year

BluGlacier Seafood October 22, 2020

Chilean salmon distributor BluGlacier is pleased to announce its award-winning, sustainably farmed Silverside Premium Coho salmon with the lowest Forage Fish Dependency Ratio in the industry to the U.S. market is here once again this fall. Distributed from October through December 31 for the retail and foodservice sector, the salmon is available fresh and frozen.