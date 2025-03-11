BioMar Acquires Full Ownership of Leading Norwegian Research Centre for Aquaculture

BioMar has signed an agreement to acquire full ownership of LetSea, Norway’s leading experimental and research centre for aquaculture by taking over the remaining shares from KapNor. The acquisition reinforces BioMar’s position as a global leader in research and development for fish feed and strengthens its innovation capacity within aquaculture feed solutions.

After many years of successful collaboration with LetSea on research and development, BioMar signs an agreement to achieve full ownership, further strengthening the company’s position in research and innovation for responsible fish feed solutions.

With this investment, BioMar aims to consolidate and advance its innovation work, including waterborne feeding, the development of new feed ingredients, and continuous improvements in fish performance, health and welfare.

“This acquisition creates a unique position for BioMar as we secure access to further R&D capacity in Norway. At the same time, we will welcome a team of very competent research staff into our organisation, with an already established collaboration”, explains CEO Carlos Diaz, BioMar Group.

Founded in 1996, LetSea offers a comprehensive range of controlled trials and projects with infrastructure ranging from 5x5m tanks to full-scale sea cages. Located on the Helgeland coast, its facilities in Dønna allow for detailed assessments in controlled cages, providing an ideal environment for testing feed and technology across the entire production cycle.

“LetSea’s unique facilities and expertise complement our existing research efforts, enhancing our ability to innovate and test new solutions under real-life seawater conditions,” says Simon Wadsworth, Global R&D Director at BioMar and continues:”Our long-standing collaboration has already delivered significant value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

Today, BioMar owns 34% of the shares in LetSea. The acquisition is subject to approval from the authorities in Norway and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

About BioMar

We are innovators in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 17 feed factories across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen.