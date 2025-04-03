BioMar Costa Rica Achieves ASC Feed Certification

BioMar’s Costa Rica production facility has achieved ASC Feed Certification, marking a significant step forward towards responsible feed production for Central America’s aquaculture industry.

Located in Cañas, Guanacaste, BioMar’s Costa Rica facility produces feed for shrimp, tilapia, and a variety of marine species, supplying farmers across North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

This certification represents a major milestone in BioMar’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and strengthens its position as a trusted provider of responsible aquafeed in the region.

Jorge Vargas, BioMar Costa Rica Managing Director, commented on this achievement: “Obtaining ASC Feed Certification shows our dedication to driving positive change in the aquaculture industry. With this certification, we will be able to provide access to ASC-compliant feed in the region and support our customer’s efforts to meet the growing demand for sustainable seafood in global markets”.

Aisla Jones, Feed Engagement and UK Markets Manager at ASC, added: “It’s fantastic to see BioMar achieve yet another milestone with their feed mill in Costa Rica attaining ASC Feed Certification – the first in the country. This certification ensures farmers now have access to feed that meets the rigorous environmental and social requirements in the ASC Feed Standard, reinforcing transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain to drive aquaculture further towards sustainability. We congratulate BioMar Costa Rica on this achievement and look forward to seeing its positive impact on the industry.”

The ASC Feed Standard establishes comprehensive criteria for responsible aquaculture feed production, covering crucial aspects including social and labour rights, health and safety, environmental management, and sustainable sourcing of raw materials.

BioMar Costa Rica ASC Feed Certification is part of the company’s global strategy to support responsible aquaculture practices. This certification joins BioMar’s growing list of ASC certified production sites worldwide, including recent certifications in Ecuador, Chile and the United Kingdom.