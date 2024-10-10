Biomar Ecuador Achieves Aquaculture Stewardship Council’s (ASC) Feed Certification

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is delighted to announce that BioMar’s Ecuador site has achieved ASC Feed certification.

This is another significant milestone in the journey towards ensuring more responsible production of feed, a key component of responsible seafood farming globally. The ASC Feed Certification helps Ecuadorian shrimp farms meet the growing demand for more responsible seafood.

Located in Guayaquil, BioMar’s facility is dedicated to producing high-quality shrimp feed. Achieving ASC Feed certification is a key part of BioMar’s broader strategy of sustainable innovation and strengthens their role as a trusted provider of ASC compliant feed. Ecuadorian shrimp farmers wanting to use ASC as a competitive edge in global markets – where transparency, responsibility, and traceability are increasingly important – are now able to obtain ASC compliant feed from BioMar.

Henrik Aarestrup, Vice President for Latin America, Shrimp & Hatchery at BioMar Group, commented, “Our goal is to provide shrimp farmers with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry. With this certification, our customers can be confident that they are using feed that meets the highest global standards for sustainability, helping them to secure their position in a fast-growing market.”

ASC CEO Chris Ninnes said, “Our ASC Feed Standard establishes an essential and unique benchmark for feed production and BioMar’s certification in Ecuador is a welcome development towards greater transparency, traceability and impact measurement in the feed industry. We congratulate them on this achievement and their ongoing commitment to more responsible feed.

“With the first feed mills celebrating ASC certification in January 2024, we started a journey to drive positive change in the feed industry. There is still much more progress to be made, but with the commitment of the seafood farming sector and the entire value chain we now have over 30 feed mills either certified or in assessment. That collaborative effort will truly transform global aquatic feed production towards greater responsibility.”

Aarestrup concluded, “For us, this certification goes beyond meeting a standard. It’s part of our broader commitment to supporting the entire shrimp aquaculture value chain. By investing in innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, we aim to help farmers achieve long-term success while ensuring that seafood production is ethical, transparent, and sustainable.”

ASC certified farms have until October 2025 to ensure their feed supply is ASC compliant. The use of ASC compliant feed is necessary for ASC certified farms to continue meeting the ASC Farm Standard and retain their certification.

About the ASC Feed Standard

The ASC Feed Standard sets rigorous requirements for aquafeed production, covering areas such as social and labour rights, health and safety, environmental stewardship, and responsible sourcing of raw materials.

It takes into consideration the impacts created across all key ingredient groups and throughout the ingredient supply chain, in alignment with upcoming European Union regulation. This includes all major agriculture crops such as wheat, corn and canola, in addition to soy and palm oil, and marine ingredients.

About BioMar

BioMar is a global supplier of high-performance feed to the aquaculture industry. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, BioMar develops feed solutions for fish and shrimp farmers worldwide. BioMar operates in more than 90 countries and delivers feed for over 45 species of fish and shrimp.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.

Visit us at www.asc-aqua.org