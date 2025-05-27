BioMar Enters Partnership with Fóðurblandan in Iceland

BioMar Group has announced a partnership for the manufacture and distribution of aquafeed through Fóðurblandan’s production facility in Reykjavik, marking a significant milestone as BioMar becomes the only global manufacturer with aquafeed production in Iceland.

The collaboration combines BioMar’s global expertise in aquafeed manufacturing and nutritional knowledge with Fóðurblandan’s extensive manufacturing and distribution infrastructure and their deep-rooted presence in the Icelandic market. The partnership comes with an upgrading of the production facilities at Fóðurblandan to drive improved quality and performance, along with a distribution centre for the current range of existing BioMar product portfolio, which enables year-round reliable delivery to customers across Iceland.

“This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to deliver locally produced, high-quality aquafeed backed by BioMar’s extensive R&D capabilities”, said Paddy Campbell, VP of BioMar’s Salmon Division. “Fóðurblandan’s experience and strong supply chain infrastructure makes them an ideal partner to support our customers’ ambitions in Iceland”, he continues.

To lead this new venture, Mike McLeish has been appointed as Business Unit Director for Iceland. Mike brings extensive experience in the aquaculture industry, having held senior leadership and business development roles across multiple international markets.

Joining him is Johannes Gislason, who takes on the role of Sales & Business Development Manager. A native Icelander with a solid background in aquaculture, Johannes will play a key role in expanding BioMar’s customer relationships and technical and nutritional support.

Úlfur Blandon, CEO of Fóðurblandan ehf., said: “We are proud to enter into a commercial partnership with BioMar. With Fóðurblandan’s strong presence and extensive knowledge of the Icelandic market, combined with BioMar’s world-class technical expertise in feed development, we are forming a powerful alliance to support the future of aquaculture in Iceland. Producing feed locally is a major step toward reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, and this partnership plays a vital role in building a more sustainable, resilient and domestically driven feed supply chain.”

