BioMar Posts a Record-Low Forage Fish Dependency Ratio

An all-time low FFDR of 0.37 was reported in BioMar’s 2024 Sustainability Report. This milestone was reached through the innovative use of alternative ingredients and trimmings, which now represent 55% of the total marine ingredients. However, the ever-changing market conditions for raw materials might make it challenging to sustain this position over time.

“We have had an impressive sustainability year” said Carlos Diaz, CEO, BioMar Group. “Proving that being sustainable is not only the right thing to do but also makes good business sense. Our early investment in innovation and raw material development is paying off, and we will likely see an escalation in the production of alternative materials in the coming years.”

In 2024, BioMar’s innovation pipeline assessed a record number of alternative raw materials and almost 1 million tons of aquafeed containing microalgae were produced. This represents around 70% of BioMar’s total aquafeed volume.

