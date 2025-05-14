Blue Harbour Brand Raw White Shrimp Recalled

Blue Harbour Seafood May 14, 2025

Blue Harbour brand Raw White Shrimp recalled due to undeclared sulphites.

Product: Raw White Shrimp

Issue: Food – Allergen – Sulphites

What to do: Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.

Audience: Retail

Distribution: British Columbia

Blue HarbourRaw White Shrimp454 g0 59702 51400 1Best Before: 2026 JL 18Lot No: WO41362A
Blue HarbourRaw White Shrimp454 g0 59702 51400 1Best Before: 2026 JL 18Lot No: WO41344B
NoneRaw P&D Tail-On White Shrimp 26/3020 lbs (4 x 5)1 08 43237 00405 5Best by: Jul 18 2026

