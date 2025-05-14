Blue Harbour brand Raw White Shrimp recalled due to undeclared sulphites.
Product: Raw White Shrimp
Issue: Food – Allergen – Sulphites
What to do: Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.
Audience: Retail
Distribution: British Columbia
|Blue Harbour
|Raw White Shrimp
|454 g
|0 59702 51400 1
|Best Before: 2026 JL 18Lot No: WO41362A
|Blue Harbour
|Raw White Shrimp
|454 g
|0 59702 51400 1
|Best Before: 2026 JL 18Lot No: WO41344B
|None
|Raw P&D Tail-On White Shrimp 26/30
|20 lbs (4 x 5)
|1 08 43237 00405 5
|Best by: Jul 18 2026