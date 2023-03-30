Blue Harvest to Close New Bedford Processing Plant, Lay Off 64 Workers

NEW BEDFORD — Blue Harvest Fisheries, the largest groundfish operation in New England, is shutting down its fish processing plant on the city’s working waterfront and laying off 64 employees effective May 26, the company announced.

“All Blue Harvest employees who perform food processing work at this facility will be separated. This action is expected to be permanent,” the company wrote in a letter to its staff, signed by company president Chip Wilson and dated Friday, March 24.

The company is not selling its fishing vessels or permits, according to a company spokesperson. It currently holds permits for about 12% of all New England’s groundfish quota, which translates to about 46 million pounds of species like Atlantic cod, haddock and ocean perch for the current fishing year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New Bedford Light