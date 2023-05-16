Related Articles

Seafood

Sustainable Aquaculture Pioneer Forever Oceans Completes Environmental Footprint Assessment

Forever Oceans Seafood December 22, 2022

Cutting edge, deep-water aquaculture company Forever Oceans today announced results of an environmental assessment conducted by the global conservation organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC). Forever Oceans, which has developed its offshore operations to not only be scalable but more sustainable than other forms of marine finfish aquaculture, is currently raising Kanpachi off the West coast of Panama and selling product in the United States.