Blue Star Foods Extends Multi-Year Supply Relationship With Sysco Corporation

Miami, FL — Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that it recently signed a 1-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corporation. The Bid Award Purchase Agreement is effective starting in July 2022, and is for purchase of Blue Star’s award-winning brands, such as Blue Star, Pacifika and Good Stuff Mexican Crab meat.

Sysco Foods is the world’s largest broadline food distributor with more than 600,000 clients in a wide array of fields. The company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and provides service to over 90 countries.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “We’ve had this relationship with Sysco for the last several years, and are excited to renew the contract with them to continue being a trusted supply partner.” He further added, “We supply crab meat to some of the largest food retailers and high-end restaurant chains in the country because of our reputation of bringing safe, sustainable and fresh marine protein to the marketplace. We work hard to be known as a trusted and reliable partner for our customers, and appreciate the trust that a company as well-known as Sysco has placed in us.”

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

