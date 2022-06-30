Blue Star Foods Selects HTH Engineering & Equipment LLC to Build Expanded Soft-Shell Crab RAS Facilities

Miami, FL — Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that it has selected HTH Engineering & Equipment LLC (“HTH”) as its the Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) technology provider for its planned expanded Soft-Shell Atlantic Crab RAS farm in Jasper County, South Carolina.

Blue Star has signed a multi-phase engineering contract with HTH to provide planning, design and consulting services to create a new facility that, when fully built, will be able to harvest over 220,000 dozen a year of Soft-Shell Atlantic Blue Crab. The new operation will be in Jasper County, South Carolina. This new location will replace the existing operational footprint that is currently in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

“We are impressed with HTH’s background and experience. They have worked on numerous innovative RAS projects throughout the world, and we found their success in building aquaculture facilities in the crab and lobster space relevant to what we are looking to build out,” said Rodrigo Mezerhane, Senior Project Manager at Blue Star Foods. He further added, “Our existing footprint in Beaufort County has worked for the initial stage of our Soft-Shell Crab RAS business, but it won’t work for us much longer, as we anticipate rapidly expanding this business unit.”

“We launched the Soft-Shell Crab RAS business division in March 2022, and we are very pleased with the speed and cost at which we were able to launch and come to market. The immediate expansion of the Crab RAS business was one of the major drivers for profitable growth, and we are excited to work with HTH on this expansion,” said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star.

About HTH Engineering & Equipment LLC

HTH Engineering & Equipment LLC is a division of HTH Aqua Group, and provides technical services for small, medium and large aquaculture systems. This includes cost-modeling, construction management, R&D prototypes, demonstration and training, and large-scale commercial production systems. The company is based in Hiawassee, Georgia, and its corporate website is: www.hthaqua.com.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.