Bluglacier Donates 600 Pounds of Fresh Chilean Salmon to Deliver Lean to Help Those in Need During the Covid-19 Pandemic

MIAMI, FL – BluGlacier, a U.S. joint venture by two top sustainable salmon producers in Chile, is pleased to announce that the company will donate 600 pounds of fresh Chilean salmon to DeliverLean Cares today, and is the first donation of salmon that DeliverLean has received to date. The generous contribution will yield nearly 2,000 wholesome meals to local frontline healthcare workers and underserved populations throughout South Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is part of BluGlacier’s commitment to the communities and the environment in which the company operates. DeliverLean, one of the nation’s largest healthy meal delivery services, has been actively devoted to its charitable DeliverLean Cares division throughout the pandemic. Since mid-March, DeliverLean has donated over 100,000 meals to families in need and an increase in demand is expected to last beyond the pandemic as the economy slowly bounces back.

“With a vast population of our community still very much affected by this terrible situation, all industries need to continue to do their part to support so that we can all come out from this as strong as possible,” says Sebastian Goycoolea,Chief Executive Officer of BluGlacier. “We chose to partner with DeliverLean as both of our companies are headquartered in South Florida and share the goal to feed those in need during these trying times. The donated salmon will go toward several of DeliverLean Cares’ giveback initiatives, including meals for first responders, emergency room doctors, nurses, and to Alonzo Mourning Foundation’s Overtown Youth Center.”

In its continuous efforts to support and feed the local community, BluGlacier also donated $2,500 this month to Frontline Foods of South Florida.

About BluGlacier

BluGlacier LLC is the jointly owned North American sales office for Salmones Blumar SA and Ventisqueros SA, two of Chile’s most respected and experienced salmon producers. Both companies own all aspects of their salmon production, including freshwater hatcheries, saltwater farms and primary and secondary processing facilities. BluGlacier, one of the three largest Chilean salmon importers to the U.S. by volume, is recognized for delivering high quality products and creating strong supply partnerships with customers. For more information, visit www.bluglacier.com.

About DeliverLean

As one of the nation’s largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness, DeliverLean is disrupting how people consume food, touching every demographic, age and region with meaningful health outcomes. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Scott Harris, DeliverLean, and its 300+ employees, produces over five million meals annually out of its pristine 60,000 square foot USDA/FDA-certified commercial kitchen in Hollywood, FL., earning the lifestyle brand recognition as the 124th fastest growing company, and 8th in Food & Beverage, according to Inc. Magazine (2015). For more information on DeliverLean, visit www.deliverlean.com.

About DeliverLean Cares

During public health crises like the COVID-19 outbreak, our most underserved populations, including children and seniors, are impacted on a daily basis and their worlds turned upside down. Schools, youth centers and senior living facilities are now closed, thus reducing immediate access to meals these populations depend on regularly. DeliverLean Cares is committed to helping the most vulnerable and underserved populations in South Florida by providing meals to those who need it most during this unprecedented and rapidly changing time of increased demand during the COVID-19 global pandemic. For more information on DeliverLeanCares, visit www.deliverleancares.com.