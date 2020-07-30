Bluglacier’s ASC, BAP Certified Silverside Premium Coho Harvest Season is Quickly Approaching and Returns to the U.S. this Fall For the 3rd Year

MIAMI, FL – Chilean salmon distributor BluGlacier is pleased to announce they are bringing its award-winning, sustainably farmed Silverside Premium Coho salmon with the lowest feed to fish ratio in the industry to the U.S. market once again this fall. Distributed from October 1 through December 31 for the retail and foodservice sector, the salmon will be available fresh and frozen.

Certified by Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Silverside is produced by Ventisqueros in the northern Patagonia region of Chile. Raised on AlgaPrime, a non-GMO, algae-based feed, Silverside ensures a high concentration of healthy Omega 3’s and lowers the dependency for wild fish utilized in the feed. By utilizing AlgaPrime and aligning the company’s practices to the ASC, BluGlacier can ensure Silverside is one of the most sustainable ocean-raised salmon available. It is also live harvested and specially packed to ensure optimal quality while remaining competitively priced less than other similarly certified salmon.

BluGlacier’s salmon products arefrom the isolated cold-water fjords of southern Chile. Working alongside leading aquaculture experts, BluGlacier is committed to the livelihood of both its salmon and its oceans. Silverside provides an exceptional culinary experience. It’s photogenic deep orange color and rich taste are perfect for diversifying menus. Packed with protein and essential vitamins, BluGlacier’s Silverside salmon is extremely versatile and can be prepared in multiple ways.

To preview savory and inventive salmon recipes created by world renown chefs, visit BluGlacier’s ‘Recipe’ section on the website here. For more information on BluGlacier, please visit www.bluglacier.com

###

About BluGlacier