Bristol Seafood Acquires Additional Facility

PORTLAND, Maine – Bristol Seafood announced it acquired an additional facility to support its continued growth. The building is located at 284 Commercial Street on the historic Portland Fish Pier and will be dedicated to production of its growing My Fish Dish, Seafood Singles, and Grab & Go product ranges.

“We are excited to expand our footprint, team, and investment in Portland,” noted Brett Heidtke, Chief Operating Officer at Bristol Seafood, “The additional space brings more capacity and automation to our growing retail business while also creating space in our original facility to support the expanding needs of our foodservice and contract manufacturing partners.

“The additional facility will have capabilities including breathable skin pack, vacuum skin pack, traditional vacuum packing, along with automated labeling, batch weighing, and portioning.

Together, this meaningfully increases the company’s retail production capacity and capabilities. Renovations are underway and the facility will be operational in the first quarter of 2022.