Bristol Seafood Hires VP of Procurement

PORTLAND, Maine – Bristol Seafood announced today that Rick Espindola joined the company as Vice President of Procurement to support and build upon its growing portfolio of premium seafood offerings. Mr. Espindola comes to Bristol from Pescanova and most recently served as Managing Director of Superior Seafood Solutions.

Mr. Espindola noted, “Bristol is a socially responsible company focused on producing premium, sustainable seafood, and it starts at the source. I look forward to contributing towards Bristol’s mission to make seafood America’s favorite protein.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bristol Seafood