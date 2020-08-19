Bristol Seafood Sees Strong Retail Sales Amid Pandemic-Fueled Home Cooking Boom

Bristol Seafood in Portland saw much of its food service business shrink when the pandemic limited or closed restaurants, but it found a boon in expanding its line of quick-to-prepare meals as more people cooked at home.

Like many companies, Bristol has had to change gears to focus on products that are selling well. The company last summer created “My Fish Dish,” 18 different packages with either frozen cod from Norway and U.S.-sourced scallops, Atlantic salmon or sockeye salmon in a variety of flavors.

Sales have increased dramatically since more people are cooking at home, and they’ve helped shore up some of the losses in its mainstay food service business.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bangor Daily News