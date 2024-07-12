Bue Salmon Reports Impressive Performance at Land-Based Flow-Through Farm

Norwegian land-based fish farmer Bue Salmon has harvested its first 514 tonnes of table-sized fish.

The company, which previously focused on producing post-smolts, harvested the fish from its pilot flow-through facility, which consists of four tanks on the island of Gjørøyna off the coast of Vestland county.

According to the company’s latest report, during May and June, they sold 514 tonnes of food fish at an average price of NOK 99.2 (£7.36) per kilo and achieved a superior share of 95 percent. Mortality levels were only 2.1 percent – considerably lower than the average in traditional net pen systems – where mortality levels averaged around 20 percent in Norway last year.

