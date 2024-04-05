Bumble Bee Seafoods Announces New CEO

SAN DIEGO — Bumble Bee Seafoods welcomes Andrew Choe to the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of April 1. Choe was appointed to the position by Jerry Chou, Bumble Bee Chair of the Board, a role in which he will continue to serve. Chou also served as Interim CEO beginning in July 2022.

“Our company is on an upward trajectory with great momentum in place,” said Chou. “Andrew is the right leader at the right time to further transform our business and take us to new heights. He has priceless knowledge and expertise in our complex industry and is a people-focused leader with a history of helping talented teams succeed.”

Choe spent more than a decade at StarKist, as SVP of Supply Chain and Operations for two years, and then as CEO for eight years. In his tenure, he was highly engaged in all aspects of the business including supply chain management, manufacturing, customer and broker relations, innovation and brand building. Choe most recently served as CEO for SENSEE World, a company that provides products to help the visually impaired community.

“Bumble Bee is heading in an exciting direction, and I could not be more pleased to join the team at this pivotal moment in time,” said Andrew Choe. “I look forward to unleashing the potential of the company with an immediate focus on continuing to grow the brand and cultivating relationships with our key customers, suppliers and with Bumble Bee employees.”

After earning degrees in psychology and economics from the University of California Los Angeles, Choe received an MBA, with concentrations in finance and operations management, from Yale. Choe resides in Pittsburgh and will soon be relocating to San Diego to join the team at the Bumble Bee company offices.

ABOUT BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS

Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 125-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow’s®, and Beach Cliff®. For more information visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.