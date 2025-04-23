Burnsed Logistics and Trucking Applauds Executive Order to Expand U.S. Fishing Policy for Domestic Seafood Supply Chain

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Burnsed Logistics and Trucking, a leader in refrigerated seafood transportation, welcomes the White House’s recent executive order reopening commercial fishing in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. This decision is poised to significantly boost domestic tuna and other fish species harvesting and strengthen the entire U.S. seafood supply chain.

“With American fisheries making a comeback in international markets, we have a great opportunity to expand our capacity and streamline new supply chains for high-demand seafood like Tuna, and we anticipate an effect in other fish species, including swordfish, mahi-mahi and shrimp, etc, coming in from Asia,” said Greg Banks, EVP and CRO from Burnsed Logistics and Trucking. “It’s all about creating a stronger and more efficient safe domestic supply chain, and Burnsed is ready to take the lead.”

Signed April 17, 2025, the executive order is expected to increase U.S. seafood volume and reduce regulations that give competing nations an edge, hurting domestic supply chains. Tuna, one of the most imported fish in the United States, stands to benefit most, especially as fishing in Pacific waters around American Samoa resumes.

Burnsed’s cold-chain logistics capabilities—including a national brokerage arm and a growing fleet specialized in multi-pick LTL and FTL refrigerated freight—position the company as a critical partner in adapting to this expansion. Burnsed is identifying strategic partners around every major port and airport from all of the United States, as it envisions this as the first step in domestic commercial fishing reform.

“This is a chance to rebuild a domestic seafood supply chain that is faster, fresher, and more resilient,” added Banks. “From the docks to major markets, Burnsed is ready to move.”

Burnsed Logistics and Trucking is committed to working with fisheries, importers, and distributors to ensure that fresh, U.S.-sourced seafood—including tuna—makes it to stores, restaurants, and consumers across the country.

About Burnsed Logistics and Trucking

Burnsed Logistics is a national freight brokerage, and Burnsed Trucking is a Florida-based refrigerated carrier. Both are divisions of Refrigerated Holdings, Inc., specializing in FTL and LTL transportation of seafood and perishables. Together with Burnsed Express, the company offers nationwide cold-chain coverage with a focus on precision, efficiency, and integrity.