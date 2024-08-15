Burnsed Trucking Announces Key Leadership Appointments: Paul Pointer as General Manager and Greg Banks as CRO & EVP of Sales

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Burnsed Trucking, a leader in multipick LTL refrigerated logistics for seafood and fish across the USA, is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned professionals to its executive team.

Paul Pointer has been named General Manager, and Greg Banks has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales. These strategic hires are part of Burnsed Trucking’s continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients nationwide. Paul Pointer, General Manager Paul Pointer brings over 25 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry, with a proven track record of leadership, operational excellence, and team building. In his new role as General Manager, Paul will oversee all aspects of Burnsed Trucking’s operations, ensuring that the company continues to deliver on its promise of safety, efficiency, and reliability in every shipment. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s strategic initiatives and supporting its growth in the highly competitive logistics sector.

“Paul’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal leader to take Burnsed Trucking to new heights,” said Fred Baedorf, CEO of Burnsed Trucking. “We are confident that his vision and leadership will enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen our position as a national leader in seafood and fish logistics.” Greg Banks, CRO & EVP of Sales Greg Banks joins Burnsed Trucking with a distinguished career in sales leadership and revenue generation. With over two decades of experience in driving sales strategy, customer engagement, and business development, Greg will play a critical role in expanding Burnsed Trucking’s market presence and driving revenue growth. As CRO and EVP of Sales, Greg will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts, focusing on building strong customer relationships and identifying new opportunities for business expansion. “Greg’s expertise in sales and revenue strategy is a tremendous asset to our team,” said Fred Baedorf, CEO of Burnsed Trucking. “His ability to build and lead high-performing sales teams will be key to our success as we continue to grow our customer base and expand our services across the country.”

About Burnsed Trucking

Burnsed Trucking is a premier provider of LTL transportation services specializing in refrigerated fish and seafood logistics. With a commitment to safety, timeliness, and customer satisfaction, Burnsed Trucking is dedicated to delivering excellence in every shipment. The company operates a modern fleet of tractors and trailers across Florida and the entire USA, offering tailored logistics solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, please visit BurnsedTrucking.com.