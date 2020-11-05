California Officials Order Delay in Bay Area’s Dungeness Crab Season

LINDA ZAVORAL, Mercury News Seafood November 5, 2020

For the second consecutive year, California officials are delaying the Bay Area’s commercial Dungeness crab season to decrease the chances of whales currently off the coast getting ensnarled by fishing lines.

The season, scheduled to start Nov. 15, will be postponed until at least Dec. 1, when the next assessment will take place.

The order came down Wednesday evening from Charlton H. Bonham, director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

