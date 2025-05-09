California Releases 3.5M Salmon into Sacramento River Amid Population Crisis

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released 3.5 million juvenile fall-run Chinook salmon into the Sacramento River amid a struggle to boost the fish population.

The salmon were released into the main stem in mid-April near Redding and Butte City, according to CDFW. The fish originated from increased production at CDFW’s hatchery operations at the Feather River Fish Hatchery and the Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery. CDFW-operated salmon hatcheries historically have supported populations on their home rivers elsewhere in the Central Valley.

“We strongly support the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s bold decision to release salmon smolts directly into the main stem of the Sacramento River – a historic first that gives juvenile fish a fighting chance at survival,” said Scott Artis, executive director at Golden State Salmon Association.

