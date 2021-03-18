California Salmon Season Delayed and Shortened, Angering North Bay Fishermen

Susan Wood, The North Bay Business Journal Seafood March 18, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area grocery stores and fish markets aren’t expected to be stocked with salmon this year, as fishery officials chose to delay the start of the season last week and restrict the time fishermen have on the water.

What’s the reason? It appears adult king salmon numbers from the Sacramento River fall run are projected by the Pacific Fisheries Management Council to be much smaller than last year’s. The state wants to protect more of the salmon navigating the rivers to spawn by shortening the season that they can be caught in the Pacific Ocean.

Expected to be decided within the next few weeks, there are three proposals on the table, all shorten the season considerably. The closest start may be May 1, instead of April.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The North Bay Business Journal

Related Articles

Seafood

Bluglacier’s ASC, BAP Certified Silverside Premium Coho Harvest Season is Quickly Approaching and Returns to the U.S. this Fall For the 3rd Year

BluGlacier Seafood July 30, 2020

Chilean salmon distributor BluGlacier is pleased to announce they are bringing its award-winning, sustainably farmed Silverside Premium Coho salmon with the lowest feed to fish ratio in the industry to the U.S. market once again this fall. Distributed from October 1 through December 31 for the retail and foodservice sector, the salmon will be available fresh and frozen.