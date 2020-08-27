California Startup Turns Bristol Bay Salmon Skins Into a Fried Snack

Laine Welch | Fish Factor, Anchorage Daily News Seafood August 27, 2020

A flash-fried snack made from Bristol Bay sockeye salmon skins has been spawned by a Los Angeles-based company called Goodfish, which aims to “propel sustainable seafood into our mass-market consumer culture.”

It is the second venture for partners Justin Guilbert and Douglas Riboud, a well-financed duo who are committed to trailblazing brands that have “higher standards of sourcing, manufacturing, and social ethos.”

A decade ago they co-founded Harmless Harvest, the world’s first sustainably harvested, organic coconut water. That product, now found in 70,000 U.S. outlets, helped economize non-timber forest products made from renewable resources.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Anchorage Daily News

Related Articles

Seafood

GOODFISH Redefines Conscious Functional Snacking with Salmon Skins

March 24, 2020 GOODFISH

A pioneering and momentous initiative, GOODFISH, is changing the way we think about snacking with the launch of the first 100% traceable Wild Alaska Sockeye crispy salmon skins propelling sustainable seafood into mass market culture. GOODFISH reclaims highly nutritious salmon skins that were previously discarded to create a revolutionary healthier snack that also has a conscience.