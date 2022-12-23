California’s Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Opens Dec. 31

SAN FRANCISCO — After three delays, the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will finally open on New Year’s Eve, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday.

The start of the season had been curtailed in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines.

Some whales still remain in their winter feeding grounds off the coast of San Francisco Bay and so only half as many traps as usual will be allowed in all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line, the regulatory agency said.

