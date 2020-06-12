Camanchaca Launches First Ever, All Natural Wild Argentine Red Shrimp

MIAMI – Camanchaca Inc., the US-based division of Chilean-seafood industry leader Camanchaca S.A., has debuted a first of its kind Wild Argentine Red Shrimp under Pier 33 Gourmet by Grand Krust label. Camanchaca will be sweeping the industry as it offers retailers, food service operators and consumers the only shrimp option that is free of both sulfates and additives, making it the most natural product on the market.

“At Camanchaca, we are committed to putting both our consumers and the communities we work in at the forefront of all we do. We are constantly challenging ourselves to provide the best, most delicious seafood in the market,” said Jennifer Mata, National Shrimp Sales Manager of Camanchaca Inc. “We saw an opportunity to differentiate ourselves and to fill a void in the market with a unique item. With strict processes in place, we are proud to be first to market with such an amazing shrimp.

This new offering of Wild Argentine Red Shrimp is the product of Camanchaca’s visionary leadership and willingness to disrupt Argentina’s artisanal shrimping industry. Camanchaca uses exclusive vessels and plants to control the quality of the shrimp from catch through production, ensuring the shrimp are free of preservatives, chemicals, or additives and only frozen once just before hitting the market. The result is a shrimp which is 100% natural, completely “clean”, sweet in flavor, and that maintains a beautiful red throughout.

“Our team at Camanchaca Inc. is always looking for ways to innovate and meet consumer expectations” said Cesar Lago, President. “The trend in our industry has been gearing towards wholesome, all-natural foods and we are proud to be the first in the market to develop a product that will give consumers what they are looking for.”

The new, All-Natural Wild Argentine Red Shrimp is currently available to consumers at national retailers including Costco. It is also available for food service and private label use in the peeled and deveined, tail-off format. For more information and to find a store near you, please visit http://www.pier33gourmet.com