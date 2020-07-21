Campaign to Help Wholesale Dealers Find Louisiana Seafood Business

A new initiative has been launched in an effort to help wholesale businesses as well as fishermen and processors connect with consumers looking to buy Louisiana seafood.

Louisiana Direct Seafood, a marketing program administered by LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant, is adding a wholesale directory to its website. The site was originally developed to help coastal fishermen and processors find business.

“With COVID-19, traditional seafood distribution systems have been completely up-ended,” said Thomas Hymel, Louisiana Sea Grant/LSU AgCenter extension agent and director of the Louisiana Direct Seafood initiative. “Processors and wholesale dealers are not able to move products as normal, and our goal is to help them find new markets and opportunities, as well as increase consumption of Louisiana seafood.”

