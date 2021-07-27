Can RI’s New Climate Change Law Reverse The Decline in Lobster Population? Not Exactly, Expert Says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. ─ Gov. Dan McKee signed a sweeping climate change bill into law earlier this year that requires the state to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and it’s terms may have lasting impacts on the Ocean State, especially when it comes to seafood.

University of Rhode Island Oceanography Professor Jeremy Collie tells 12 News that if actions are actually taken to meet the net-zero goal, climate projections show a slight slowing in the decline of certain cold-water species native to the state, including lobster.

“We can’t reverse it, but we can stabilize it,” Collie said of the recent decline in the lobster population.

