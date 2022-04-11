Canada and France Reach Agreement With Total Allowable Catch Rollover of 3PS Cod Fishery

OTTAWA, ON – The cod fishery has tremendous economic, cultural and historical importance to the people and communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, announced that an agreement has been reached with France regarding 3Ps cod for the 2022-23 fishing season. Both countries intend to roll over the current total allowable catch (TAC) of 1,346 tonnes.

Canada and France (in respect of Saint Pierre and Miquelon) co-manage fish stocks, including cod, in the 3Ps zone off the south coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Under the Procès-Verbal Agreement, the two countries meet annually to negotiate management measures, including the TAC of these shared stocks in the North Atlantic.

A November 2021 stock assessment concluded the 3Ps cod stock has remained in the critical zone since the early 2000s, however fishing mortality is at its lowest level in decades. The development of a rebuilding plan for 3Ps cod is underway in consultation with a working group that includes stakeholders from industry, environmental non-government organizations, and provincial and territorial governments.

This agreement with France will help protect jobs and alleviate economic strain for businesses and communities, while also recognizing the need to protect and rebuild the stock. We have a duty to manage this resource responsibly so it continues to hold its cultural and economic value for generations to come.Quotes

“I know how important cod is to fishers who depend on it, and all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. It is encouraging to see the stock showing signs of modest growth. Maintaining the total allowable catch for 3Ps cod at the same level as last year is a responsible decision to take and gives harvesters predictability. I remain focused on helping grow Canada’s seafood industry, which includes working with harvesters and other partners on the cod rebuilding plan. Our shared commitment to sustainability ensures the stock will continue to benefit future generations.”

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard