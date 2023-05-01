Canada Shuts Baby Eel Fishery After String of Attacks on Harvesters

Hubbards, N.S., resident Ann Gagnon witnessed a fishery gone wrong — up close — and it left her shaken.

“There was men with hooded balaclavas and licence plates covered up. That’s when we called 911 and the RCMP,” she recalled of the first night the poachers appeared in late March.

They were after tiny and translucent baby eels, also called elvers or glass eels, on the annual spring migration from the ocean into Maritime rivers.

Elvers are Canada’s most valuable fish species by weight, selling for up to $5,000 a kilogram and shipped live to Asia where they are grown for food.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News