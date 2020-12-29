Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans Unveils Rebuilding Plan for Atlantic Cod

Alberto Wareham would love to get more cod fish.

When you depend on it to keep more than 200 people working, and the doors of the fish plant open, more fish means more work, more paycheques and a more consistent supply of cod to the markets.

However, the owner of Icewater Seafoods in Arnold’s Cove, NL, says going too far, too fast with the commercial quotas for cod along Newfoundland’s northeast coast and Labrador would be no good for anyone in the long run.

