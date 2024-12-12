Canadians Will Pay $9 Billion to Implement Trudeau’s Ban of BC Salmon Farms

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC – A new economic impact report by RIAS Inc. concludes that the Trudeau government’s proposed ban on current marine net-pen salmon farming in British Columbia will have severe consequences for the Canadian economy, Indigenous communities, and food security.

The report, commissioned by the BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA), found that the ban announced in June and the current proposed draft transition plan would result in at least $9 billion in unnecessary costs to Canadian taxpayers to compensate for the sector’s closure, and to subsidize unproven closed containment technology companies.

Highlights include annual losses of:

$1.17 billion in economic activity

$435 million in GDP

$133.6 million per year to First Nations

4,560 well-paid full-time jobs across Canada

Elimination of a further 50,000 tonnes of farm-raised Canadian salmon

“The proposed ban is a reckless decision by the Trudeau government that ignores both science and economic reality,” said Brian Kingzett, Executive Director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. “BC salmon farming companies, suppliers and First Nations within whose territories we operate have communicated to the federal government that transition cannot be a ban on marine net-pen salmon farms in less than five years and maintain a viable farmed salmon sector.”

The report was announced at a press conference in Ottawa this morning by the Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship (the Coalition) alongside David Kiemele, Managing Director of Cermaq Canada, representing the salmon farming sector in BC.

“What wasn’t included in the $9 billion bill to Canadian taxpayers announced today is the social cost to First Nations if Ottawa continues to ignore the rights, title, and self-determination of coastal Nations hosting salmon farming in their traditional territories,” said Dallas Smith, spokesperson for the Coalition. “You cannot cut a cheque for the damage that will occur to impacted Indigenous communities if our salmon farming partners are forced to leave BC. This includes increased suicides, overdoses, poverty, and the loss of our rights. Canada can avoid these unnecessary social and economic costs if they let Rightsholder First Nations lead the transition of salmon farming in their territories.”

BC Salmon farmers have been committed to continuous innovation. Mandating the sector to transition to unproven technologies in a short time frame ignores the willingness of BC salmon farmers to administer alternative innovations that can achieve the same outcome. Innovative solutions need to be tailored to unique coastal characteristics and aligned with the goals of the rightsholder First Nations who host salmon farms in their territories.

“Unfortunately, these decisions made by the Trudeau government seem to have been co-opted by well-funded, anti-salmon farming activists, who have spent years pushing the false narrative that salmon farms significantly threaten wild Pacific salmon when peer-reviewed science says it does not,” said Kingzett.

Federal and independent scientists have repeatedly concluded that salmon farms pose no more than “minimal risk” and long-term data continues to indicate that salmon farms are not a driver of sea lice levels on wild Pacific salmon. The removal of salmon farms in BC will not impact the population levels of wild Pacific salmon. As residents of coastal communities, salmon farmers understand their responsibility to support the well-being of wild Pacific salmon.

The BCSFA and Coalition urge Prime Minister Trudeau to consider a more realistic, no-cost-to-taxpayers alternative to transition that would achieve the same outcome as a ban without imposing devasting impacts on the sector, on First Nations’ rights, and on coastal communities in BC.

“Given the trade and economic crisis that this country continues to face, there’s an opportunity for the government to pivot to a positive direction on the future of salmon farming in BC,” said Smith. “We are part of the solution.”

The full RIAS Inc. report is available on BCSFA’s website here: bcsalmonfarmers.ca/economic-report

The full press conference can be found on CPAC: WATCH HERE

ABOUT THE BC SALMON FARMERS ASSOCIATION

The BC Salmon Farmers Association represents over 60 businesses and organizations throughout the value chain of finfish aquaculture in BC. Our members account for over 95% of the annual provincial harvest of farm-raised salmon in British Columbia.

Farm-raised salmon generates over $1.17 billion for the provincial economy, supporting 4,560 well-paid full-time jobs. Additionally, farm-raised salmon provides a nutritious and sustainably produced protein with a low carbon footprint that contributes to Canada’s food security and Blue Economy.

BC salmon farmers are committed to reconciliation, and all farms operating in BC are currently in agreement, negotiation, or established partnerships with First Nations in whose territories we operate. These agreements are founded upon recognizing First Nations’ right to exercise jurisdiction over the land, resources, and waters within their territories.

For more information, visit bcsalmonfarmers.ca.

For a comprehensive scientific summary of salmon farming in BC, read our Modern Science Review.

ABOUT THE COALITION OF FIRST NATIONS FOR FINFISH STEWARDSHIP

The Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship is an alliance of coastal Rightsholder First Nations who united in February 2022 to fight for their rights, title, and self-determination regarding hosting salmon farming (Atlantic and Chinook) in their traditional territories. Coalition Nations’ territories span from central/west Vancouver Island north to the Central Coast. 100 per cent of salmon farms in BC operate in partnership with salmon farm companies.

For more information, visit firstnationsforfinfish.ca.